Rotala (LON:ROL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.75). 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 21,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

Rotala Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

