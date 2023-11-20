SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.95

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.95 ($15.33) and last traded at €13.95 ($15.33), with a volume of 90920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.18 ($14.48).

SAF-Holland Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.96. The firm has a market cap of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.34 and its 200 day moving average is €12.33.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

