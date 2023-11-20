Safe One Day Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00008006 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00137780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00380953 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

