Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.03

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 89794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

