Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $198.92 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 2,177.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,526.89 or 1.00030091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011501 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041219 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

