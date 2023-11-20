Shentu (CTK) Price Hits $0.49

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $49.45 million and $2.63 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 127,352,158 coins and its circulating supply is 100,451,032 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

