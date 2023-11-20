SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 11,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 8,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

