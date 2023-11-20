SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $371.65 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $371.65 million and approximately $152.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,103.00 or 1.00084069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,261.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25417581 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $32,998,577.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

