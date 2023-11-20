Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.41 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.60 ($0.50). 184,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 348,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.88. The firm has a market cap of £39.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

