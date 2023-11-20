Symbol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $818,716.59 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $167.26 million and $818,716.59 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,276,437,369 coins and its circulating supply is 5,837,789,390 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

