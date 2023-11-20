Symbol (XYM) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $165.83 million and approximately $772,199.92 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,276,522,138 coins and its circulating supply is 5,837,871,046 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

