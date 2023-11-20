Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.27 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $283.27 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00055364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,354,413,565 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

