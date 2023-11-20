Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 4,101 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26.

TRI stock traded up C$2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$190.66. The company had a trading volume of 366,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,267. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$172.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$172.63. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$151.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

