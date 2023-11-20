Threshold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.44 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $243.48 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02426672 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $13,826,265.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

