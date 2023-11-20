UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00010582 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $763,768.24 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00185906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,478,544 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,481,310.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.05608968 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $758,411.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.