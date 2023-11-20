Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:UEM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.75). 182,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,395. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($2.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7,338.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other news, insider John Rennocks sold 24,281 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £51,961.34 ($65,008.56). Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

