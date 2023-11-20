Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $463.12

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $463.12 and last traded at $462.91, with a volume of 355419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $455.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.66.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.