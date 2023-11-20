Venus USDC (vUSDC) Achieves Market Cap of $108.16 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $108.16 million and $87.34 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02267421 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $88,475,210.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

