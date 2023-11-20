Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $77.57 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and $24.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

