Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.73 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $65,363.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,515.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00185906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.00605785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00439525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00127189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,117,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

