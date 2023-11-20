Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 3,365 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.52. 256,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

