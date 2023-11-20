ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.20

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 110775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
ViacomCBS Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
