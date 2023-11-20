Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 99,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,499. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
