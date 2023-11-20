Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 99,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,499. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

