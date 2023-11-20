Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and $5.21 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
