Vulcan Forged PYR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.29 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $183.36 million and approximately $39.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00017452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.30 or 1.00104012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.04876445 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $31,608,839.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.