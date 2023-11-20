Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.31 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $778,421.11 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004752 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,335,650 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

