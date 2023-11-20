WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0672 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $226.77 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,083,846,576 coins and its circulating supply is 3,376,767,064 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,083,526,934.3071523 with 3,376,683,615.190517 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06747445 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $15,631,097.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

