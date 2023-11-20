Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 10.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

