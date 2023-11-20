WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $33.96 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and $51,628.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00186817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

