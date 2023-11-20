Wojak Finance Price Hits $0.0031 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $4,324.10 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

