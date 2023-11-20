XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $446,721.12 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,098,661 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

