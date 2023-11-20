ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $712,376.25 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $712,376.25 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00077063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028454 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

