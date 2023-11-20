Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.36 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $378.40 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,365,713,165 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

