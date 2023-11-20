Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Buys 100,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zomedica Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,079. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zomedica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,329,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zomedica by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 707,993 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zomedica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,256,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,302,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 38.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 819,163 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

