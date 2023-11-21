AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.76. 9,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AI Powered Equity ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile
The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
