Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 0.3%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.60. 24,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 22,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $494,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

