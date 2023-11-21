Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Trading Down 0.7%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.22. 114,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $627.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter worth $4,924,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

