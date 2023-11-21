Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.94 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $90.94 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

