Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.50). Approximately 52,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 400,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.26) to GBX 420 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

