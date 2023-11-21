Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Buys 5,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ameresco Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of AMRC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

