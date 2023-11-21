Analyzing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and Medical Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 619.70%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -47.81% -70.12% -31.99% Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Neuronetics and Medical Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Medical Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $69.23 million 0.55 -$37.16 million ($1.18) -1.12 Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12

Medical Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Medical Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

