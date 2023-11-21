Andrew H. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of L traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 904,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

