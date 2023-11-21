Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Up 3.9%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241.70 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). 138,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 122,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.88).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5,975.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

