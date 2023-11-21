ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $142,087.93 and $38.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

