ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05332345 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,615,663.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

