Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.76 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00015527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $819.06 million and $74.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,038.19 or 0.99895476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

