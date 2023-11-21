BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading 6.2% Higher

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 259,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 259,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. The company has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.02.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
