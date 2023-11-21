Bitcoin SV Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58.00 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $44.70 or 0.00123876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $874.24 million and approximately $58.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,099.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.28 or 0.00602167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,558,306 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

