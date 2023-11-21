BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,922,676.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,737,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,933,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,911,872.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 301,375 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,559,803.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $771,832.12.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $1,128,561.55.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $428,732.35.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 310,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,353. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 155.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.