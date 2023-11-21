BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 65,633 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,387,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 183,950,103.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.63 per share, with a total value of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.48 per share, with a total value of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.36 per share, with a total value of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.75 per share, with a total value of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BMEZ traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 13.78. The company had a trading volume of 547,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,194. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.29.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

